GSIS evaluates damage of gutted Manila Central Post Office

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has started its assessment of the fire-ravaged Manila Central Post Office to determine the cost of damage to the building and its contents insured with that state pension fund. In a statement on Thursday, GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said they are in coordination with key government offices, particularly with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to accelerate the conclusion of its report. 'This crucial step will empower BA Insight, our adjuster, to deliver its findings promptly and enable GSIS to issue the fire insurance claim check to the Philippine Postal Corporation,' Veloso said. BA Insight is an international loss adjustment firm. 'GSIS is working closely with national and local authorities to hasten its restoration,' he added. GSIS has insured the Manila Central Post Office building and its contents for PHP 604 million, while an initial assessment of the BFP placed the estimated damage to the gutted iconic building at PHP300 million. Veloso earlier offered GSIS' Pasig City warehouse as a temporary workspace for PHLPost employees to enable them to deliver uninterrupted operations while restoration activities are underway. "We recognize our obligation to our client (PHLPost) to deliver prompt and effective service, enabling the agency to swiftly return to its vital role of serving the public. We believe that by working in concert with other government agencies, our collective efforts can yield long-lasting, positive outcomes," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency