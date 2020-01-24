Groups urge measures to protect aviation workers vs. 2019-nCOV

Labor groups on Thursday urged the government and the airline industry to ensure safety and health protection protocols for passengers and aviation workers to curb the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCOV).

In a statement, Associated Labor Unions (ALU) national executive vice president Gerard Seno said it is only fitting for the industry to safeguard all stakeholders, including cabin crew, check-in counter personnel, immigration, airport security, and maintenance employees as authorities step up bio-security efforts against the virus.

These are extraordinary times for these types of workers. That is why there is a need for an enhanced, adaptive and dynamic protection by government and airline industry players to reinforce our workers in the industry such as cabin crew and airport employees because these workers are now the country's first line of defense against the spread of transmittable coronavirus, he said in a statement.

He said measures guaranteeing enhanced protection from the risk of exposure must be put in place for these workers.

One of the most difficult parts of the job for cabin crew in ensuring an orderly, safe and healthy flight throughout the duration of the journey, for example, is to deal with difficult or unruly infected passengers, he said.

Seno, meanwhile, lauded airline companies for immediately allowing cabin crew to wear company-paid protective and standardized face masks at the onset of the outbreak as the primary protection against possible exposure to the virus, particularly on flights to and from the identified destination.

These are measures that enhance the employees' confidence and boost their morale in doing their jobs under these unusual working days. There is also a need to make sure that these workers have employment social protection insurance coverage in place and emergency health facilities are provided in case of contingencies amid the danger they face in performing their jobs, he added.

Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) party-list Rep. Raymond Mendoza, meanwhile, proposed that passengers coming from cities that were infected by the virus must have a separate arrival passageway prior to meeting the public.

He said arriving aircraft must be automatically directed to a separate landing area reserved for an emergency slot for purposes of possible fumigation in and out of the aircraft

Source: Philippines News Agency