Groups to donate Covid-19 test kits, equipment to PH: Locsin

Several groups will donate various medical equipment and at least 40,000 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) test kits, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced on Saturday.

In a Twitter post, Locsin said the Temasek Foundation in Singapore would donate 40,000 test kits and two ventilators, while Filinvest City Foundation would give four ventilators.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will also give an additional donation on top of the RT-PCR Covid detection machine and various personal protective equipment it pledged on Thursday.

Citing information from the Philippine Embassy in Vienna, Locsin said the IAEA would send a mobile X-ray machine and extra RT-PCR solutions for the detection of Covid-19.

This brings the total donation of IAEA to 155,176 euros (about PHP8.91 million).

Early this week, Singapore turned over a total of 3,000 Covid-19 test kits and a thermal cycler while the Chinese government sent a total of 100,000 test kits and essential medical supplies. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency