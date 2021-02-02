Groups rally behind gov’t lawyers set to defend anti-terror law

Various multi-sectoral groups rallied behind government lawyers who will defend the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 in oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Tuesday by hanging tarpaulins expressing their support for the law.

Members of the League of Parents of the Philippines (LPP) or the Liga ng mga Magulang, Liga Independencia Pilipinas (LIPI), Sulong Maralita, Youth for Peace and Development, Hands Off Our Children (HOOC), and Yakap ng mga Magulang (YKM) put up tarpaulins bearing messages of support for the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (ATA), a law that seeks to prevent, prohibit and penalize terrorism in the country.

Remy Rosadio, LPP chair, said the move is also part of the groups’ relentless condemnation against the atrocities perpetrated by communist terrorist groups and other terrorist organizations.

“We, parents, fully believe that this law puts a strong legal backbone against terrorisms — including those barbaric acts which are being locally carried out by the members of Abu Sayyaf and the New People’s Army,” she said.

The law could also stop terrorists from pursuing their illegal recruitment schemes, she added.

“Every child has the right to live peacefully and must not be engaged with the uncertainties of the armed movement,” Rosadio said.

She said this could be a tougher response against the threat of terrorism and armed insurgency in the country.

Meanwhile, Jose Antonio Goitia, secretary-general of LIPI, said the move also seeks to boost the morale of “our valiant lawyer defenders”.

“We all decided to put up tarpaulins all around Metro Manila so our valiant lawyer defenders would see themselves the overwhelming support the people and our Nation has for them,” Goitia said. “We are doing this to boost their morale and principles to fight the terror which is the communist terrorist groups, the radical extremists, their legal fronts and sympathizers.”

Goitia said the anti-terrorism law is crucial to defending national security.

“The Anti-Terrorism law is of paramount importance to our national security, as the nation endured decades of violent extremism perpetrated by the Communist Party of the Philippines, its armed and legal fronts, causing the destruction of billions worth of businesses and properties, killings of innocent people, kidnappings, the radicalization of our youth, illegal taxation, and other crimes,” he said.

Goitia said “to negate the importance of this landmark law is an insult to all Filipinos.”