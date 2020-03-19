Groups push for easier payment schemes for businesses

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Southern Mindanao Business Council (ECCP-SMBC) is working closely with the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industrie Inc. (DCCCII) in pushing for a moratorium on payments for certain businesses.

ECCP-SMBC chair Antonio Peralta told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Thursday that both chambers are advocating for a moratorium on payments for credit facilities provided by banks to businesses, temporary rent-free arrangements for retailers, and extended payment schemes to cushion the impact the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Peralta said the pandemic has affected the business sector particularly tourism establishments, transport companies, retail, hotel and restaurants, and manufacturing businesses.

The ECCP SMBC also lauded the quick and responsive measures by the Department of Finance (DOF) economic team through its PHP27 billion economic stimulus package.

"This is a timely response that will help mitigate difficulties of employers and employees caused by the impact of the outbreak," Peralta said.

He said most of the ECCP member-companies have implemented measures to protect their employees and business from Covid-19.

Peralta cited ECCP advisory encouraging members to remain in operation while implementing a work-from-home (WFH) arrangement.

He said ECCP staff will remain available via email and social media to provide support to the Philippine-European business community.

He said events may be postponed but companies should continuously innovate and offer services virtually.

Peralta said the recent declaration of a nationwide calamity and the subsequent community quarantine by various local government units would reduce Covid-19 infections in the country.

"This is a serious case that if left unchecked can be catastrophic, given the rate and speed the virus can spread in our communities," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency