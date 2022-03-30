﻿Groups hold Butuan rally to ‘dishonor’ 53rd CPP-NPA anniversary

Nearly a hundred leaders from the youth, Indigenous People (IP), sectoral groups, and other civic groups opposed to the communist rebel movement gathered here Tuesday to denounce the 53rd founding anniversary of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Joined by personnel of the Butuan City Police Office (BCPO) at the Guingona Park, the protesters also lambasted the NPA for its atrocities against the youth, the IP communities, and the general populace in Butuan and Caraga Region.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, BCPO said they organized the activity with the Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT) in an effort to help end the “communist terrorism” in the region.

“The NPA insurgents have staged hostilities to include the recent killings of the civilians, burning of private vehicles owned by businessmen, the sabotage on public establishments and vital installations that severely affected innocent civilians,” BCPO said.

It added that most of the civilians greatly affected by the armed activities of the NPA rebels are in vulnerable communities in far-flung areas.

Among the recent brutalities committed by the NPA rebels here this year include the killing of a 66-year-old construction foreman on January 24 in Barangay Anticala.

The insurgents were also responsible for the burning of hauler trucks in two separate incidents — on January 31 in Purok 5A, Upper Tagulahi, Barangay Antongalon, and on February 4 in Purok 7, Barangay Taligaman.

On March 14, the rebels also gunned down an active Civilian Armed Force Geographical Unit member in Purok 4B, Barangay Taligaman.

Col. Excelso Lazaga Jr., the BCPO chief, said they will continue to fight terrorism to ensure the security and safety of Butuanons.

“Your local police will always be on a proactive stance against all threats of violence brought by the communist terrorist,” Lazaga said.

He also called on the residents to support the BCPO in the preservation of peace and order, by reporting any suspicious activities in communities and refrain from joining any activity that is associated with the leftist groups.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency