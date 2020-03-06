Groups hit CPP-NPA for exploiting women, kids

Anti-communist groups on Friday denounced the atrocities and exploitation of women and children by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) and its front-organizations in the far-flung communities, as they again staged a protest rally at the Mendiola Peace Arch in the City of Manila.

Members of the League of Parents in the Philippines (LPP), Liga Independencia Filipinas(LIF), League of Youth for Peace Advancement (LYPAD), Coalition for Peace (COPA) and Hands Off Our Children, alongside mothers of students who were reportedly recruited by various militant groups demanded the CPP-NPA-NDF and its allies to stop exploiting women and children for political interest.

LPP chairperson Remy Rosadio branded the CPP-NPA-NDF founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison as a male chauvinist or a belief that men are superior to women and they are not equal.

"Indeed, there's a need to empower our women, but not through armed struggle being pushed by the terrorist groups," she said, citing that the CPP-NPA-NDF's has been extorting, harassing, and deceiving women for a long time.

The groups also condemned the continuous recruitment of the communist movement of young women.

Meanwhile, LPP member Julius Ursua said the communist groups are sending women into the battlefields to take part in terroristic activities.

“This is not a Filipina culture. They’re not supposed to be involved in armed activities. Our women, specifically young women, have been abused and deceived by the wrong ideologies of the CPP-NPA-NDF," he said.

He added the parents of young women, who were reportedly recruited by various militant groups, only want for a normal life for their children.

"A peaceful and substantial mechanism of democracy is the right response to advocate women empowerment, and not through deceptive visions already installed by their legal fronts to the minds of the young women," he said.

New coalition vs. terrorism

To mark the Internal Women's Day on March 8, the anti-communist groups launched a new coalition of women that will denounce the atrocities, violence, deception, and exploitation by the communist movement.

Rasadio said the 'Koalisyon ng mga Kababaihan at ng mga Magulang Laban sa Terorismong CPP-NPA-NDF' or (KAMTO) aims to promote the betterment of all women.

“All we wanted is that our children would be able to finish their studies and have a normal life away from the wrong ideologies of NPA, away from terrorism," Rosadio said.

Rosadio said all women are urged to work together to end armed conflict and communist insurgency in the country, adding “we will not stop to condemn the abuse committed by Joma Sison and its terrorist groups.”

During the rally, anti-communist groups also criticized some women belonging to various militant organizations and party-list groups that are allegedly linked to the CPP-NPA-NDF.

Meanwhile, Relissa Lucena, mother of Alicia Jasper, who was reportedly recruited by the leftist organization said the Anakbayan has mistreated her dignity as a woman.

“Napakasama nila sa pagtrato nila sa akin bilang babae, bilang ina sa paggamit nila sa aking anak na babae lalo na nung siya ay menor de edad (I was mistreated as a woman, as a mother by using my daughter against me, even at her young age),” she said, noting that Anakbayan party-list took advantage of Jasper and indoctrinated her with wrong ideologies.

During the rally, the placard-bearing protesters threw rotten tomatoes at the effigy of Sison and his allies to condemn the long-standing communist insurgency.

The CPP-NPA has been declared by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines as a terrorist group.

Source: Philippines News Agency