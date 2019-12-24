Groups call out Dutch gov’t for ‘coddling’ Joma for 30 years

Anti-communist groups on Monday called on the Dutch Embassy to deport Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria "Joma" Sison so he can face the multiple murder charges lodged against him and help address the longstanding communist insurgency.

The League of Parents of the Philipines (LPP) and Liga Filipinas Independencia staged a protest anew at the Dutch Embassy in Makati City, as they also condemned the attack of supposed New People's Army (NPA) members on a convoy of civilians attending a Christmas party in Borongan City, Eastern Samar on December 13.

LPP chairman and Liga Filipinas Independencia spokesperson Nolan Tiongco, in an interview, said the Dutch government should stop coddling Sison, as they called on the embassy to help send Sison home.

"Ang tingin kasi namin ang ugat ng lahat ng kaguluhang nangyayri sa Pilipinas ay bunga ng polisiya ni Joma Sison dahil siya yung tinitingalang pinuno ng CPP-NPA-NDF (We think that the root cause of the insurgency in the Philippines is Joma Sison's policies, since he is the leader of the CPP - New People's Army - National Democratic Front)," Tiongco said.

He added that the communist group has done nothing but violence and ruin people's lives.

"We are also condemning the Dutch government for coddling Joma Sison for the past 30 years," he said.

Staying too long

The LPP and Liga Filipinas Independencia believe Sison has to be deported for not having enough documents while staying in the Netherlands.

The group added that Sison and the rest of the founding members of the CPP have made Utrecht, The Netherlands their safe haven for too long.

Meanwhile, LPP spokesperson Remy Rosadio said their group members were startled by the series of attacks made by the NPA, saying the communist group does not realize that their violent attacks have caused the deaths of innocent people, including children.

"Ang ikinakagalit namin na pati kabataan na galing sa Christmas party nadamay. Wala na talaga silang puso na may madamay na mga inosente at talagang ipinapakita na nila kung gaano na sila kasama (We are upset that children who attended a Christmas party were hurt. They don't have hearts. They're just showing how evil they are)" she said.

The LPP said the extradition treaty between the Netherlands and the Philippines allowing Joma to be sent to Philippine custody will give a huge relief to the parents, as they fear for the future of their children who could be the next victims of the communist group.

"Ibalik na lang sa atin si Joma kung sakit din naman sa ulo nila. Yung pangangalampag natin hindi natin titigilan hangga't di naibabalik si Joma kasi para sa aming mga magulang, yun lang yung kasagutan (Send Joma home if he's already causing tpu a headache. We will not stop protesting until Joma is sent home because for us, parents, that's the only answer)," she said.

She also added that the CPP-NPA should stop instilling wrong ideologies into the minds of youths.

She said if the communist group and their allies are sincere, they should be the ones leading in providing a good future for the youth instead of bringing them to the mountains and teaching them how to hold guns.

"That is is not the kind of battle our children are supposed to be into," she said.

More than 300 parents gathered during the condemnation rally.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News agency