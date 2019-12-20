Group welcomes wage hike for NCR domestic workers

MANILA A workers' group lauded the PHP1,500 increase in the salary of domestic workers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

This is a breath of fresh air for Christmas for our kasambahays, lawyer Sonny Matula, president of the Federation of Free Workers (FFW), said in a statement. We welcome the increase in the minimum wage of kasambahays in Metro Manila by PHP1,500. The proposal will make the threshold wage from PHP3,500 (in 2017) to PHP5,000.

At the same time, the group expressed gratitude to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) - NCR for granting the wage hike.

"Thank you to the RTWPB of NCR for acting with dispatch, and approving the new minimum wage increase by PHP1,500 for kasambahays in Metro Manila before Christmas, he added.

Covered by the wage adjustment are house helpers, yaya (nannies), cooks, gardeners, and laundry persons.

According to Wage Order NCR-DW-02, the new monthly minimum wage rate will be PHP5,000.

The FFW official believed that the increase is long overdue.

Naiwan na ang mga kasambahay ng National Capital Region ng kanilang mga kasama sa ibang rehiyon (Domestic workers in the National Capital Region have been left behind as compared to their counterparts in other regions). The latest data of NWPC shows that Metro Manila is already left behind. The highest-paid domestic workers now are those located in cities and first-class municipalities in Region 1 or the Ilocos Region, Matula said.

Their minimum wage is PHP4,500 per month on average.

Other cities and first-class municipalities in the Cordillera region; Region 3 (Central Luzon); and Region 6 (Western Visayas) have higher basic wages than the NCR. Domestic workers have an average salary of PHP4,000 a month.

The FFW reminded employers that domestic workers are workers too, and are thus entitled to 13th-month pay.

Matula asked employers, including workers who have domestic workers in their households, not to forget their kasambahays, as they are workers too.

"We have to treat kasambahays like us, workers with honor and dignity and entitled to certain benefits like the 13th-month pay and service incentive leave," said Matula.

Under existing laws, a kasambahay who has rendered at least one month of service is entitled to a 13th-month pay, which shall not be less than one-twelfth of his or her total basic salary earned in a calendar year. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency