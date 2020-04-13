Group warns consumers vs. stockpiling of medicines, vitamins

Consumer advocacy group Laban Konsyumer Inc. (LKI) has called on consumers not to stockpile medicines and vitamins amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement Monday, LKI President Victorio Mario Dimagiba said some consumers are stockpiling medicines and vitamins beyond their needs that may create artificial shortage of these drugs.

It was also observed that some branded Vitamin C products are out of stock for weeks in a leading drugstore.

Dimagiba added the stockpiling of these drugs may affect consumers who are in need of medication.

“The consumer group also called on the government to ensure unhampered transport and distribution of medicines and medical devices,” LKI said.

Moreover, LKI reminded Filipinos that cheaper medicines are underway for consumers as President Rodrigo Duterte recently signed Executive Order No. 104 slashing retail prices of some medicines up to 50 percent.

These include medications for hypertension, diabetes, cancer, asthma, and analgesics, among others.

President Duterte signed the executive order to provide access to cheaper medicines amid the Covid-19 crisis. Source: Philippines News Agency