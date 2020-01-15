Group vows aid to kids affected by Taal eruption

Save the Children Philippines on Tuesday vowed to assist children who were affected and displaced due to the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

The commitment was made by Alberto Muyot, chief executive officer for Save the Children Philippines, as the group sent a team to assess the situation and determine further aid needed in the area.

"Children are not just little adults; they require specific support to meet their emotional and psychological needs. Infants, toddlers, and children require special care and supplies during and after natural disasters. Unless this support is provided quickly, children are likely to suffer long-term developmental, physical and psychological setbacks," Muyot said in a statement.

He said the group is on the ground in the affected area, and working closely with the government to determine the immediate needs of children.

The Save the Children assessment team, led by its humanitarian manager Jerome Balinton, is coordinating with the local government units in Batangas and is ready to dispatch prepositioned items that include hygiene kits as well as teaching kits for temporary learning spaces.

On Tuesday, the group visited Bauan Cockpit Arena and the Batangas Sports Complex that serve as evacuation centers for the displaced residents of the province.

"Our humanitarian team has just visited a cockpit arena now doubling up as an evacuation center and it was heartbreaking. More than 900 people are sleeping on the cold, hard surface without mats. Due to sudden evacuation, people were not able to bring blankets, hygiene essentials, mosquito nets, and supplies for babies such as diapers," Balinton said.

He said children are suffering from respiratory diseases, such as coughs and colds due to close proximity to many people.

With over 200 volcanic earthquakes reported since Sunday, families have no idea when or even if they will be able to return to their homes. This uncertainty can be devastating for children," he added.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Wednesday reported that a total of 12,486 families were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption on Sunday.

Of this number, 10,000 or 43,681 persons are taking temporary shelter at 217 evacuation centers.

Save the Children estimates that around 21,000 children living in the 14-kilometer danger zone were among the affected.

Source: Philippines News Agency