Group lauds PBBM order vs. hoarders to lower sugar prices

The Samahang Industriya at Agrikultura (SINAG) on Wednesday lauded President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s order for the government to continue exercising visitorial powers in sugar warehouses as well as hold talks with supermarkets to lower market prices nationwide.

At the Laging Handa public briefing, SINAG president Rosendo So said the sector truly appreciates the move of Marcos in the aftermath of the sugar importation fiasco.

“It's a very good achievement of the President to speak with supermarket owners to lower their prices. Of course, we are expecting that next month, the price will be even lower because we have seen our local millers only selling for PHP45 and the import price was at PHP43 plus a 5-percent tariff. So we are expecting it to be lower than PHP70,” he said.

So noted that the President made it clear that the local producers will be prioritized. So also agreed that the shortage was artificial.

“Ang sabi niya tingnan mabuti ‘yung local kung maraming stocks, i-prioritize ang local producers, anong kulang lang ‘yun ang ipasok. Nakikita naman natin na wala talagang shortage, and nag-panic lang siguro lahat dahil nag-announce ang SRA (Sugar Regulatory Administration) na may kulang kaya umangkat

"The President wanted to know if we have enough local supply. If we do, local producers should be prioritized. Then if we still have a shortage, that's the only time we should import. We can see there is really no shortage. Everybody panicked only after the Sugar Regulatory Administration announced an importation due to shortage,” he added.

'Sugar prices'

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles acknowledged the impact of prevailing sugar supply issues on small-time groceries.

Reports that reached Malacañang showed that supermarkets and groceries voluntarily brought down the price of sugar to PHP70 per kg. from a high of PHP90 to PHP110 per kg. at the request of the President.

However, small-time grocery owners are having difficulty maintaining these low prices.

Cruz-Angeles said Marcos’ appeal to keep sugar prices at PHP70 per kg. is temporary and would be lifted once supply issues are solved.

“Dahil boluntaryo naman po yung pagbaba ng presyo ng mga malalaking supermarket at may limited period po ito. Halimbawa yung sa SM, while supplies last lang (Because the decision of supermarkets to bring down the price of sugar is voluntary, this will be for a limited period. For example, SM committed to do this until supplies last),” she said.

“After that period, babalik na tayo kung ano yung dikta ng market prices natin, ng market natin. If panandalian, then we might not need to respond kasi makakabenta sila when the period expires (After that period, we will go back to following market prices. If it is temporary, then we might not need to respond because they will be able to sell sugar when the period expires).”

As for small groceries severely affected by sugar supply issues, she assured that the government would provide them with the necessary assistance.

“Kung ma-extend ito, or masyadong dire yung magiging effect sa kanila, then magre-responde ang ating gobyerno. Asahan niyo po (If this period extends or if they are in dire need, then the government would respond. You can expect that),” she added.

She also assured the public that investigations on possible hoarding are also ongoing.

“Let’s wait for the results of the investigation. Others have assumed that their actions are legal and legitimate. If these are not smuggled, we are also investigating whether or not they were hoarded. Both the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) are conducting their probe,” she said.

She added that these procedures help the DA-SRA secure valid inputs on the actual market status, and determine if supplemental importation is needed.

Source: Philippines News Agency