Green Revolution 2.0 launched in Bataan to boost veggie supply

In a bid to boost food security, the Department of Agriculture in Central Luzon (DA-3) has launched the “Green Revolution 2.0: Plants for Bountiful Barangays Movement (Luntiang Ani ng Mamamayan)” in Barangay Wakas North, Pilar, Bataan.

Under the DA’s High-Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), Green Revolution 2.0 seeks to improve the nutrition of Filipinos by increasing the production and supply of fresh fruits and vegetables.

HVCDP report officer Christine Joy Corpuz said on Thursday that the Green Revolution 2.0 which started way back in 1976 aims to encourage every Filipino to plant vegetables in their homes to help increase the country’s food system and supply chain.

Corpuz said the launch program on Wednesday was highlighted with the distribution of seedlings.

During the same occasion, the DA turned over a greenhouse with hydroponics, one unit of shallow tube well, one unit of multi-cultivator, 25 pieces of plastic crates, and 20 pieces of seedling trays to the Gasili Vegetable Planters Association (GVPA).

The GVPA has received PHP1.2 million in total funds for the facility and farm machinery and inputs under this year’s regular program of the HVCDP.

Eduardo Lapuz Jr., DA Regional Technical Director for Operations and Extension, said the greenhouse is one of the new technologies introduced by HVCDP that can produce crops all year round.

GVPA chairperson Romeo Ruiz thanked the DA for the hydroponics, farm machinery and inputs that they received.

“Ang mga makinarya na aming natanggap ay malaking tulong sa amin dahil mapapabilis at mapapadali ang aming pagbubungkal sa aming mga taniman. Kami po sa GVPA ay lubusang nagpapasalamat sa tulong ninyo dahil nagkaroon kami ng greenhouse (The machinery that we received is a big help to us because the cultivation of our farmlands will become faster and easier. We, at the GVPA, are thankful for all your support because we also now have a greenhouse),” he said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Provincial Agriculturist Johanna Dizon said the provincial government of Bataan has allotted funds for a collapsible dryer case that can help ease the problem of the GVPA on drying their palay.

