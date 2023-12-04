‘Green’ Legislative Building to Rise in Bacolod City by 2025

Bacolod City - is set to witness the construction of a sustainable legislative building, projected for completion by 2025. This initiative forms part of the city government's efforts to enhance service delivery and stimulate the local economy. Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez led the groundbreaking ceremony for this PHP515 million project, a four-story structure situated behind the Bacolod City Government Center. The construction, a joint venture between Legacy Construction Corp. and M.K.U. Construction and Supply, is scheduled for an 18-month completion period.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mayor Benitez expressed that the new building symbolizes a new era for the City Council, fostering collaboration, innovation, and positive transformation. The necessity for this project arises from the overcrowding at the Government Center, necessitating additional space for enhanced employee productivity and service delivery. The new building will house the Vice Mayor's Office, City Council, Department of Social Services and Development, Office of the Building Official, Bacolod Housing Authority, and City Engineer's Office (CEO).

The CEO's officer-in-charge, Loben Rafael Ceballos, noted the building's green design, emphasizing sustainability and minimal environmental impact. Features include solar panels, a rainwater collection system, and a sewage treatment plant. A unique aspect of the building is its column design, symbolizing the total number of city officials. Funded by a PHP4.4-billion loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines, this project is a part of Bacolod's extensive infrastructure development plan, which Mayor Benitez highlighted as crucial for the city's progress.