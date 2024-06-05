GREEN ENERGY DEVELOPMENT A STEP TOWARDS MAKING SARAWAK TOP GLOBAL PLAYER IN NEW ECONOMY

BETONG (Sarawak), The emphasis given on the development of green energy in Sarawak is a step towards making the state the world's leading player in new economy, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. He said the implementation of plans to produce new energy materials, as well as the development of new infrastructure and the takeover of existing infrastructure, will also bring Sarawak closer to its target of becoming a hub for ASEAN economic development. 'We will be the leading player of new economy, not just in Malaysia or among ASEAN countries, but in the world,' he said when speaking at the Gawai Ngabang programme here today. Abang Johari said following the takeover of Bintulu Port from the federal government, the Sarawak government will develop new ports with equivalent equipment to accommodate economic development in the future. 'We will develop what is called an Energy Hub in Samalaju and Kidurong (both in Bintulu) and we will also develop the Trans Borneo Pipeline to supply gas throug hout Sarawak,' he said. Abang Johari said these plans will create new job opportunities that offer high salaries to highly qualified and talented Sarawakians. He said the people in Betong Division will not be left out of the benefits of this development plan, especially in preparing their young generation in terms of obtaining international quality higher education and talent development. A new building will also be built in Betong as the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS Sarawak), which currently operates in a rented building. At the same time, the Premier said he would hold discussions to identify a suitable site to establish an international school that uses the Cambridge syllabus in Betong. He said this school will meet the educational needs of eligible students from Betong, Sri Aman and Sarikei divisions. 'We will also undertake a housing and commercial project in the area at the intersection of Jalan Sri Aman-Betong which will involve the construction of about 1,000 houses which we w ill complete in phases,' he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency