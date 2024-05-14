PONTIAN, The Green Cycling Unity Tour Programme, organised in conjunction with the Perlis-level 2024 World Forestry Day celebration, was flagged off in Tanjung Piai, Johor today and will end in Perlis on May 24. In a statement today, the Perlis Forestry Department said the 1,000-kilometre (km) tour also coincides with Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail's 81st birthday celebration. Organised by the Perlis State Forestry Department in collaboration with Pertubuhan Nadi Sihat, it will traverse nine states - Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak, Penang, Kedah and Perlis. According to the statement, the ride, averaging 100 km per day, is supported by the Perlis government, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), the Ministry of National Unity, the Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department (JPSM), and the State Forestry Departments of Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak, Penang and K edah. 'This tour aims to promote the Malaysia Greening Campaign with tree-planting activities by green cycling participants and volunteers at each stop in every state along the route,' it said. 'Additionally, this programme aims to promote Visit Perlis Year (TMPs), with the promotion team distributing brochures promoting tourist attractions, tourism packages and the event calendar for Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025 at each stop along the cycling route. 'The participants of the cycling tour will kick off from that started today will kick off from Tanjung Piai National Park towards Batu Pahat before continuing to Melaka the following day,' the statement said. Meanwhile, 110 mangrove trees were planted today in the Tanjung Piai National Park by 60 participants from the Johor Engineering Matriculation College, the Tanjung Piai Community College and the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS). Additionally, 20 participants from the Perlis Forestry Department, the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) and Pertubuhan Nadi Sihat are joining the green cycling tour. Also present at today's programme were Perlis Forestry Department director Ag Shaffie Ag Ahmadni, Johor Forestry director Datuk Salim Aman, Johor National Park Corporation director Taufik Bahar, Pontian Municipal Council president Razak Khalid and Pontian District Unity officer Musa Othman. Source: BERNAMA News Agency