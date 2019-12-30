Great strides made in improving PH peace, stability: Lorenzana

With 2019 coming to a close, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the department and its attached agencies, made excellent strides in improving the country's peace and stability.

"Let me express my thanks and gratitude to the men and women of the Department for the work we have done together to accomplish our mission. The dedication of the military and uniformed personnel of the Department is manifested in the excellent accomplishments for the year, significantly contributing to the peace and stability in the whole country," Lorenzana said in his yearend message forwarded to reporters.

Using the National Defense Strategy as its guide, Lorenzana said the DND has pursued the protection of our people and ensured our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This includes establishing a permanent presence in our northernmost island, Mavulis, where the Philippine flag was hoisted, construction of a fishermen's shelter and permanently stationing a Marine contingent on the island.

He added that more Marines will be station in the outlying islands in the Babuyan channel in the future.

"We are also actively working with Malaysia and Indonesia under the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement on Immediate Measures to Address Security Issues in the Maritime Areas of Common Concern in the Sulu and Celebes Seas. This collaboration has decreased the kidnappings in those areas to almost nil in the past two years," Lorenzana said.

In line with the country's independent foreign policy, the DND has continued to pursue defense cooperation with the other ASEAN members, other partner-countries, and non-traditional partner-countries to promote Philippine defense interests aside from generating opportunities for capability and capacity building, and attain stability and progress as well as the protection of a rules-based international order.

"Our partner-countries are also assisting us to improve our defense capabilities by making available their defense materiel to the AFP Modernization Program," Lorenzana said.

As 2020 starts, he called upon all DND personnel to continue to pursue excellence in public service.

"The call to a more effective and efficient Defense sector is imperative in light of the enormous and varied security challenges confronting the nation," he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency