GREAT EASTERN TAKAFUL EMBRACES RAMADAN BY SHARING ITS BLESSINGS TO IMPROVE WELFARE OF CHILDREN, COMMUNITY

KUALA LUMPUR, Great Eastern Takaful Berhad (GETB), a family Takaful operator is embracing Ramadan through the GREAT Ramadan Programme by sharing their blessings with the less fortunate and community. GETB in a statement today said the programme focuses on donations and activities for about 70 orphans and asnaf children from Pusat Jagaan Kasih Murni and Pusat Jagaan Telaga Kasih Nur Muhammad in collaboration withMydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin). 'The programme was attended by 33 volunteers from Great Eastern Takaful and the collective efforts offers a valuable experience for the children and they are given the opportunity to buy new clothes for the Hari Raya in a family-like embience,' said GETB in a statement. GETB chief executive officer Shahrul Azlan Shahriman in the same statement said the GREAT Ramadan Programme was part of the community development thrust and corporate social responsibility initiative under the GET-Care which is a long-term effort to provide extra comfort to the community. 'Tod ay, while embracing the month of kindness, we humbly support these meaningful initiative by sharing and reaching for greatness towards fulfilling the Ramadan obligations. The initiative is in line with Great Eastern Takaful's sustainability pillars. The most meaningful moments are to see these children smiling or laughing in happiness. 'We also launched a donation drive to assist two welfare homes and provided them with contributions like basic necessity items. We hope such an effort will assist them to prepare for the arrival of Syawal,' he said in the statement. Apart from the charitable programmes, GETB also organised a breaking of fast for 100 children with childhood cancer under the Kumpulan Ibu Bapa dan Sokongan Anak-anak Kanser (KIDS) in Temu Jelatek. According to him, the initiative reflects GETB's responsibility towards the welfare of children with cancer and their families and it is hoped that through the programme, lasting meaningful memories can be created that can certainly improve the positiv e values of the children and provide the needed support in their rehabilitation and recovery. Shahrul said the company will continue to raise the optimistic values of unity through various activities that provide both meaningful and valuable lessons in strengthening the community and together achieve success. Meanwhile, under the GET-Pintar initiative, GETB has also organised the 'Return to School' programme by providing 100 poor and needy children their necessities for school. The children were from Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Kosas, Ampang. Through the programme, GETB ensures that poor and needy children will be equipped with everything that they need to go back to school, like uniform, shoes, tudung and school bags. Source: BERNAMA News Agency