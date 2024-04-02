GREAT EASTERN TAKAFUL BAGS KINCENTRIC BEST EMPLOYERS AWARD 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Great Eastern Takaful Bhd (GETB) sets a year-opening milestone when being awarded the Kincentric Best Employers Award for 2023, which is a testament to its dedication and hard work in creating an inclusive, supportive and empowering workplace environment, engaging employees at all levels. Great Eastern Takaful Chief Executive Officer Shahrul Azlan Shahriman said he is honoured that the joint venture company between i Great Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd (i-Great), a subsidiary of Great Eastern Holdings Limited and Koperasi Angkatan Tentera (M) Bhd is named among the Kincentric Best Employees Award for 2023. 'This recognition reflects our steadfast dedication to nurturing our people, fostering a culture of collaboration and driving sustainable growth,' he said in a statement today. He said through initiatives led by the Human Capital Department, continuous learning opportunities and a people-centric leadership approach, GETB ensures that employees are valued, motivated and highly engaged. Shahrul Azlan said the flexibility of the agile working style offered by GETB serves as an added value in enhancing employees' adaptability towards the environment and facilities, enhancing their professionalism and productivity. 'Employees are given the option to work from home, demonstrating the commitment of the company to effectively provide a healthier work-life balance. 'Knowing that an excellent work culture is the key to our optimal performance and productivity, the management places employee engagement as their utmost priority,' he said. Besides championing employee engagement activities, the senior management team members also actively connect with their line-ups through various discussions and casual get-together sessions, he said, adding that GETB always upholds i-GREAT values that are integrity, groovy, respect, empathy, action-oriented and teamwork, to guide its corporate culture and performance. Source: BERNAMA News Agency