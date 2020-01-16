GraysOnline to host mega online bushfire auction starting Feb. 1

GraysOnline is launching a major online auction to raise much-needed funds for volunteer firefighters and animal welfare.

The auction will give Australians the opportunity to turn their valuable items into much needed funds for relief, as the ongoing bushfire catastrophe engulfing much of southeast Australia has stretched firefighting and animal rescue groups to breaking point.

GraysOnline is calling for people to donate their valuable, or unused items for this major auction, with 100 percent of the proceeds will go to bushfire relief.

GraysOnline will provide all listings, shipping, marketing and logistics on their leading online auction platform at no cost.

Valuable items including memorabilia, cars, boats, machinery and experiences are encouraged to be donated.

Businesses can contribute by donating unused business assets for the auction.

Chris Corbin, CEO of GraysOnline, said: "Like all Australians, the team at GraysOnline has watched in horror at the devastation caused during the current bushfire crisis. The team decided to use our auction platform and expertise to launch this major online auction event to raise funds for the people at the front line who are working tirelessly to protect people, homes and animals."

Donations of items for the auction can be made at www.graysonline.com/charityauction. The auction commences on February 1, 2020.

One-hundred percent of proceeds will be shared equally between NSW RFS, VIC CFA and WIRES.

"As Australasia's largest auction platform and with one in five Australians on our database, GraysOnline is committed to helping rebuild after the devastating fires that have affected so many of our customers and vendors," Corbin said.

GraysOnline encourages individuals and businesses all over Australia and Asia to join the fundraising effort in a meaningful way by donating their valuable items and assets.

GraysOnline will use its auction platform and expertise to turn these items into much-needed funds for organizations on the front line of this ongoing crisis.

For more information please contact:

Chris Corbin, CEO, GraysOnline

M: +61 413 627 724

E: chriscorbin@grays.com.au

Source: Philippines News Agency