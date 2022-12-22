Grassroots innovation in AgNor wins int’l award

BUTUAN CITY: An invention by an Agusan del Norte resident won an international award during the 3rd ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-India Grassroots Innovation 2022.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Science and Technology in the Caraga Region (DOST-13) said the Multi-Purpose Fiber Stripper of Pablo Petalcorin was awarded 1st runner-up during the grassroots innovation competition in Cambodia on Dec. 19-21.

DOST-13 said the event in Phnom Penh served as a venue for government leaders, grassroots innovators, the academe and students to promote innovations in science and technology.

“The event strengthened entrepreneurship in science and technology innovations as it was also participated by the business sector,” it said.

Sharing experiences and best practices on grassroots innovation was also facilitated among the participants during the event.

Seminar sessions and exhibitions of grassroots innovations were also featured during the gathering.

DOST-13 assured it will work further to strengthen grassroots innovations by encouraging groups and individuals, including the students, to pursue and develop science and technology inventions at the local or community levels

