Grassroots dev’t ‘very important’ to discover billiards talents

World champion Rubilen Amit on Thursday said there are many promising billiard players in the country and the forthcoming Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Women in Sports 9-Ball Cup is a good opportunity to discover them. "We have many talents who can be future champions. The PSC 9-Ball tournament organized by Commissioner Bong Coo is good because it is for grassroots development which is very important for the continuity of the sport," said Amit during the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports, Inc. (TOPS) 'Usapang Sports' at the PSC Conference Room at the Rizal Memorial Sports (RMSC) Complex in Malate. "Right now, we have an 11-year-old player from Zamboanga who is very good. We also have a young champion from Bacolod (Negros Occidental) who is promising," added Amit, winner of the World 10-Ball Championships in 2009 and 2013. The PSC 9-Ball Cup is scheduled from March 25 to 26 at the 2nd Floor of the Medical Scientific Athletes Services (MSAS) Building at the RMSC. Amit has expressed hope that billiards will regain its popularity by having more sports programs through the support of the private sector and local government units (LGUs). 'It's just quite now so on my part, I try my best to help the new players get recognition. We can produce many champions. Our men's team is already strong, so we have to strengthen our women's team too. There are more opportunities now. We just keep playing billiards," said the 41-year-old Amit, also a 10-time gold medalist at the Southeast Asian Games. 'Only me and Chezka (Centeno) in the national team are competing abroad. Right now, we have a big chance. There are many strong players who are beating our male players. Hopefully, in the future, we will be able to produce another world champion," added Amit, who bagged the silver medal (2017) and bronze medal (2013) at the Asian Indoor and Martials Games (AIMAG). Aside from the PSC 9-Ball Cup, other activities lined up in celebration of the national women's month are the Women in Uniform-Obstacle Course training and competition from March 16 to 30 at the Bridgetowne Obstacle Park in Pasig City and the Media Relations Training for National Athletes on March 22-23 at the Orchid Garden Suites in Manila

Source: Philippines News Agency