CEBU CITY: Amid intense heat, a fire broke out on Thursday in a grassy land near Barangay Dakit in the northern city of Bogo, the second incident in the locality and the seventh in the province in a month. SFO1 Julius Luna, chief investigator of Bogo City Fire Office, said firefighters rushed to the area to put off the grassfire at 11 a.m. 'At past 3 o'clock, we stopped the fire from further spreading. The fire damaged about five hectares of open field, damaging cogon grass. No house and big trees were affected,' Luna told the Philippine News Agency in an interview. Luna said the fire started in a grassy land where children cooked the birds and snakes they caught. It was the second incident in the city since April. The first occurred in Lapaz Bliss. Also, a grassfire was reported in Barangay Labatan in Liloan town. A fire also broke out in the mountain barangay of Colawin in the southern town of Argao, affecting three hectares of land on April 1. On April 7, a massive forest fire hit Oslob town late ev ening of April 6, turning the green landscape into an inferno. The wildfire lasted four hours, spreading about 70 hectares of grassland, affecting Cañang, Calumpang, Daan Lungsod, and Poblacion villages of Oslob. The Cebu City fire department also responded to a grassfire in Tisa on April 7. Another grassfire was reported in Barangay Bato, Sibonga. Source: Philippines News Agency