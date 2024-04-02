Grass fires burn across Bacolod City amid extreme heat

BACOLOD: The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) responded to two more grass fire incidents here on Tuesday as the heat index forecast reached 42 degrees Celsius. In March alone, at least 130 grass fires have been reported by the Bacolod City Fire Station. Since January, BFP personnel here have responded to 262 fire calls involving grass fires. Chief Insp. Stephen Jardeleza, city fire marshal, said they sometimes employ controlled burning to combat recurring grass fires, similar to what they did on Monday night at the city's Reclamation Area. 'In a controlled burning situation, we control the direction and volume of the fire and the use of fuel load. We use grass cutter and backpack sprayer, and not always rely on fire hose. Still, firetrucks on standby,' he added. On Tuesday morning, some two hectares of grassland were razed by fire in Barangay Bata. At past noontime, a grass fire also occurred in Barangay Handumanan. An almost two-hour grassfire also took place in Barangay Alijis at noon on Monday. Last month, the Bacolod City Fire Station received a total of 205 fire calls. Aside from 130 grass fires, the rest involved rubbish - 26; post fire - 20; residential fire - 15; sugarcane field - 6; commercial fire - 5; and vehicular fire - 3. Source: Philippines News Agency