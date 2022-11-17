Grain deal should be renewed: WFP chief

The grain deal should be renewed, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley tweeted on Tuesday.

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative is up for renewal in 4 days. It must be extended,” Beasley tweeted.

“For the sake of the world’s hungry, it is critical that we move food and fertilizers from the region,” he added.

The agreements on food export from Ukraine were made on July 22 for a period of 120 days.

They are in effect until November 19 and will be renewed tacitly if neither party (Russia, the UN, Ukraine and Turkey) speaks against them

Source: Philippines News Agency