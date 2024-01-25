Graid Technology Launches Revolutionary GPU-Based RAID Solution, SupremeRAID(TM) SR-1001, Redefining NVMe Performance for Towers and Edge Computing

Protecting NVMe-based data from the desktop to the cloud: all-new SupremeRAID SR-1001 delivers superior performance and flexibility for tower and edge servers, professional workstations, and gaming desktops.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Graid Technology, an industry trailblazer in GPU-based RAID for NVMe, proudly announces the groundbreaking release of SupremeRAID SR-1001. This innovative GPU-based RAID solution is designed to maximize NVMe SSD performance while eliminating CPU cycle consumption and avoiding throughput bottlenecks. Utilizing patented out-of-path RAID protection technology, data travels directly from the CPU to the NVMe SSDs, ensuring unmatched flexibility, unprecedented performance, and overall superior value.

NVMe SSDs, with their high-speed performance and low latency, significantly enhance tasks across CAD, video editing, IoT, and gaming. Faster loading times, improved rendering, quick file transfers, smooth playback, efficient data processing, and reduced latency contribute to overall superior performance. But traditional RAID methods introduce bottlenecks, limiting the performance of NVMe SSDs in critical applications.

GPU-based SupremeRAID SR-1001 supports up to 8 NVMe SSDs and delivers superior performance and flexibility for towers and edge servers, professional workstations, and gaming desktops. SupremeRAID SR-1001 is the perfect storage choice for engineers, videographers, telcos, CSPs, and MSPs. Its powerful performance capabilities are well-suited for applications such as CAD, video editing, IoT, and gaming.

"As NVMe SSDs play a crucial role in cloud, core, and edge infrastructure, the demand for enhanced data protection without compromising performance is evident," said Leander Yu, President and CEO of Graid Technology. "SupremeRAID SR-1001 addresses this need by delivering best-in-class performance and airtight data protection while optimizing throughput, parallelism, and latency, ensuring seamless performance at the edge. We are excited to add the SR-1001 to the SupremeRAID suite of products."

Graid Technology continues to lead the industry with innovative storage solutions, ensuring optimal NVMe SSD performance and superior data protection across diverse applications. The SupremeRAID SR-1001 is available immediately through all Graid Technology resale partners and distributors worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.graidtech.com/product/sr-1001.

Graid Technology, Protecting NVMe-based Data from The Desktop To The Cloud With A Full Suite of Products:

SupremeRAID SR-1001:

PCIe Gen 3 card supporting up to 8 SSDs, designed for 1U tower and edge servers, professional workstations, and gaming desktops.

SupremeRAID SR-1000:

PCIe Gen 3 card supporting up to 32 SSDs, catering to 1U cloud and enterprise servers.

SupremeRAID SR-1010:

PCIe Gen 4 card supporting up to 32 SSDs, ideal for 2U cloud and enterprise servers

About Graid Technology

Graid Technology, led by a dedicated team of experts with decades of experience in the SDS, ASIC, and storage industries, continues to push boundaries in data storage innovation with our full suite of SupremeRAID products, leveraging GPU acceleration to maximize enterprise SSD performance. The company's headquarters in Silicon Valley, supported by an R&D center in Taiwan, symbolizes our global commitment to pioneering advancements in storage solutions. Visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Andrea Eaken

Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA | Graid Technology

andrea.eaken@graidtech.com

949-742-9928

