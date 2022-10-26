GRAID Technology Announces Partnership With Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX now offers SupremeRAID NVMe/NVMeoF next-generation RAID controller, enabling maximum SSD performance for high-intensity workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GRAID Technology, creators of award-winning SupremeRAID for PCIe Gen 3 and Gen 4 deployments, today announced its partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The agreement enables GRAID Technology’s customers and channel partners to purchase SupremeRAID next-generation NVMe/NVMeoF storage solutions directly through TD SYNNEX.

SupremeRAID directly processes I/O out of path to deliver unparalleled throughput and free up CPU resources for high-performance applications — enabling superior NVMe/NVMeoF performance in AI-accelerated compute, all-flash arrays, HPC applications, and traditional IT applications. Designed for both Linux and Windows operating systems, SupremeRAID supports RAID levels 0/1/5/6/10 while the core software license supports up to 32 native NVMe drives.

Now a part of the TD SYNNEX portfolio, GRAID Technology offers flexible, easy-to-configure IT infrastructure solutions that deliver the speed, ease of use, flexibility and TCO the market demands for the future of high-performance workloads.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Gary Palenbaum, EVP Endpoint Technology Solutions, TD SYNNEX. “With GRAID Technology added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”

“Collaborating with TD SYNNEX is a critical step to educate the market on the impressive data protection and performance capabilities SupremeRAID provides,” said Leander Yu, GRAID Technology founder and CEO. “SupremeRAID unparalleled RAID capabilities joined with TD SYNNEX’s world-class support, pre-sales services, and global fulfillment capabilities are how our customers will maintain a competitive advantage in the market.”

Learn more about SupremeRAID by GRAID Technology here.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About GRAID Technology, Inc.

GRAID Technology Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, as well as a 2022 Emerging Vendor in their Storage & Disaster Recovery category, SupremeRAID by GRAID Technology is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance. For more information, visit graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

