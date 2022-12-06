Graid Technology and Liqid Announce Accelerated Data Protection for the World’s Fastest NVMe Flash

SupremeRAID SR-1010 delivers best-in-class data protection, maximum flexibility, and even greater performance from Liqid’s Honey Badger NVMe storage devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graid Technology, the multi-award-winning data protection provider and developer of the only RAID card to deliver the full performance capability of NVMe SSDs, and Liqid, a leading provider of composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) and NVMe storage solutions, today announced a cooperative agreement to partner in customer engagements. The relationship will be focused on providing data protection along with elimination of I/O bottlenecks for customers deploying Liqid’s Honey Badger NVMe flash devices and CDI solutions.

“There is a tremendous amount of upside for both companies in this new relationship,” said Leander Yu, CEO and President of Graid Technology. “Liqid is a key player in both the NVMe storage and CDI market, and we are excited to be closely aligned with them and their partner community where together we will have an unbeatable combination.”

The flexibility and scalability of Liqid products provides the ideal platform to leverage the simplicity and scalability of the SupremeRAID SR-1010 offerings. The combination of Liqid and SupremeRAID by Graid Technology offers customers and partners a data protection option that drives a lower cost of deployment along with improved customer satisfaction and improved business continuity.

“Our partnership with Graid Technology helps customers extract added value from our LQD-4500 (Honey Badger) NVMe storage devices,” said Sumit Puri, CEO and cofounder, Liqid. “While the Honey Badger is already the world’s fastest SSD at 4M IOPS, when paired with SupremeRAID SR-1010, it delivers more than 5M IOPS with solid RAID 6 protection. SupremeRAID works brilliantly with the Honey Badger in both composed and non-composed deployments.”

SupremeRAID SR-1010 by Graid Technology is now included on Liqid’s hardware compatibility list and is available through many Liqid channel partners. Please contact Liqid to test-drive the Honey Badger with accelerated SupremeRAID protection for yourself.

About Graid Technology

Graid Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Graid technology’s SupremeRAID performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID card delivers 19 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput. For more information, visit www.graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Liqid

LIQID Inc., headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a pioneer in composable infrastructure. Freeing IT users from vendor lock-in and traditional purchasing cycles, Liqid enables them to build a living data center architecture that changes to meet their business needs and scales as needed. All of this while offering powerful improvements in data performance, architectural optimization, hardware disaggregation, and footprint efficiency. For more info: www.liqid.com.

