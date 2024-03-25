Graft court junks PNP exec’s appeal over inclusion in chopper case

MANILA: The Sandiganbayan has turned down the request of former SPO4 Ma. Linda Padojinog, asking the court to reconsider its earlier ruling not to dismiss the graft case against her, despite the prior dismissal of the administrative charges against her in connection with the Philippine National Police's (PNP) purchase of overpriced choppers in 2009. "Despite attempts of the accused to sway the court towards reconsideration of its previous ruling, the former failed to present any argument of enough weight to achieve the same," the court said in a resolution dated March 19, 2024. "The pronouncements in the administrative case cannot predetermine the possible findings of the court in the instant case," the tribunal said. Last February, the anti-graft court denied a bid by Padojinog to dismiss the graft case against her that arose from alleged anomalies in the PNP's purchase of second-hand helicopters. The court said the Supreme Court (SC)'s dismissal of an administrative case against Padojinog on Oct. 13, 20 21 in connection with the same helicopter purchase deal is 'not a valid ground' for dismissing the criminal case against her. The Sandiganbayan noted that some pieces of documentary evidence presented in the criminal case against Padojinog and other accused PNP officers were not presented in the administrative case against Padojinog. The case arose from the PNP's purchase of three helicopters from Manila Aerospace Products Trading Corp. that included two standard Robinson R44 Raven I light police operational helicopters worth PHP62.672 million, and a Robinson R44 Raven II LPOH worth PHP 42.313 million. Source: Philippines News Agency