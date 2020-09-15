Grab delivery services in Metro Manila now 24/7 starting Sept. 16

The food and package delivery services of Grab Philippines (Grab) will be available 24 hours in Metro Manila starting Wednesday (September 16).

In a statement on Tuesday, Grab said the reason for the extended operating hours of its GrabExpress service and select merchants on GrabFood was to help ease the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on businesses.

It added that some services will not be available in certain areas in Metro Manila due to local government policies.

“GrabFood and GrabExpress will be observing local government’s curfew policies, and will not be delivering liquor beyond curfew hours,” Grab said.

For GrabFood, the merchants available 24/7 include popular fast-food restaurants such as KFC, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Sinangag Express; sweet tea and cold drinks sellers such as Happy Bubble, Bubble X Tea; among many others.

The complete list is available on Grab’s website at https://www.grab.com/ph/blog/grabfood-goes-24-7/.

On September 2, Grab extended its ride-hailing services until midnight in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Pampanga — from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency