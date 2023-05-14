GPS BACKS A STABLE UNITY GOVT TO RAISE DIGNITY OF NATION – ABANG JO

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) backs a stable and strong Unity Government so that it can focus its energies on improving the country’s prestige on the international stage.

GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Malaysia needs to be in a competitive position with neighbouring countries, notably Indonesia which is developing its new capital of Nusantara in Kalimantan.

In relation to that, Abang Johari, who is also the Sarawak Premier, said the Unity Government needs to focus on inter-regional development, especially for states bordering neighbouring countries.

“The position of the (Federal) government must envision the future of the country that faces many challenges and compete with our neighbours. When we see our neighbours (countries) developing, Malaysia also needs to do the same.

“For example in Sarawak, neighbouring Kalimantan where (the capital) Nusantara will be developed, it is not as though Sarawak (being a part of Malaysia) just remains as a spectator. Thank you to the prime minister for giving large allocations for development in Sarawak,” Abang Johari said in a speech by party leaders at the Unity Government National Convention 2023, at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), here today.

The convention, held for the first time, brings together five coalitions of political parties consisting of 19 parties that support the ruling federal government.

In addition, he said the Unity Government also needs to reform the national economy based on a new and more sustainable economic direction that rests on renewable energy and using the capabilities of its people.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari assured that he will continue to administer the region’s role in helping to channel all efforts to develop Malaysia.

“GPS will continue to work with the Malaysian Unity Government to jointly develop this beloved country,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency