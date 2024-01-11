Gov’t workers serving 10 yrs. to get 10 add’l points in CSC exam

MANILA: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) will grant government employees who have served a total of 10 years or more a preferential rating of 10 points in the upcoming Civil Service Examination (CSE). In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing aired over PTV-4 on Thursday, CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada reported that the Commission has approved CSC Resolution Number 2301123 titled Guidelines on the Grant of Career Service Eligibility Preference Rating. Lizada said this would cover employees under job orders, contracts of service, as well as contractual, casual, and coterminous positions. The resolution also covers employees in positions under Categories 3 and 4, and those with first-level civil service eligibility. "Ano po ang mangyayari kung nasa gobyerno na po kayo for at least 10 years aggregate? The next exam which will be on March 3, gagamitin na po natin itong polisiya na ito (What would happen if you served in government for a combined total of at least ten years? We will implement this policy in the next exam, which will be on March 3)," Lizada said. "Ano itong policy na ito? Ito po ay mayroon po kayong plus 10 points. So kung hindi ninyo naabot 'yung 80 percent passing rate at kung kayo po ay 70 percent, plus 10 points para po pumasa kayo (What is this policy? This is where you will receive plus 10 points. So, if you fail to meet the 80 percent passing rate and earn a 70 percent rating, you will get 10 points to pass)," she added. The CSE-Pen and Paper Test is scheduled for March 3, 2024. According to CSC, interested individuals may still file their application in designated CSC regional offices or field offices until Friday (Jan. 12). Lizada also reported that the Commission's plans for this year include implementing a Civil Service Digital Examination, revising the 2024 Omnibus Rules on Appointment and Other Human Resource Actions, and revising rules on government organizations, among others. Source: Philippines News Agency