Gov’t workers reminded to file SALN as CSC extends deadline

Civil Service Commission (CSC) Commissioner Aileen Lizada on Monday reminded government officials and employees to file their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) after the commission extended its filing anew to August 31 due to voluminous requests.

“We have received several requests to extend the filing of SALN, considering that the declaration of the national calamity came within the month of March and the deadline po ay April, so in the interest po of the (public), for fairness, we are extending the filing of the SALN, instead of June 30 na-extend na po ito (this is extended) another 60 days to August 31 for the official and employees to file to their respective HR,” Lizada said in an interview.

Memorandum Circular No. 13, s. 2020, dated June 22, issued by CSC Chairperson Alicia dela Rosa-Bala states that SALNs “may be filed either through electronic files or physical files, but not a combination of both”.

Online oath-taking of the SALNs shall also be allowed between the administering officer and the declarant through an electronic meeting using “communication technology”.

The memorandum added that “online filing or transmission of a duly executed SALN shall be allowed,” subject to guidelines, and that “submission of electronic SALNs shall be deemed substantial compliance for the year 2020”.

Meanwhile, Lizada said that the transmittal “for the respective government agency to the corresponding repository agency”, was also extended “from August to October, another 60 days”.

The memorandum states that for the CSC, “the submission of electronic SALNs may be made by transmitting the USB flash drive or CD with the CSCFO (CSC Field Office) or CSCRO (CSC Regional Office) having jurisdiction over them. The CSCFO or CSCRO will then transmit the same to the CSC CO (CSC Central Office)”.

The new extension and other guidelines imposed by the CSC are in compliance with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Source: Philippines News Agency