Gov’t urged to cancel Left-linked party-list groups’ registration

Anti-communists groups called on Wednesday the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to cancel the registration of party-list groups that are identified with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

Members of the League of Parents of the Philippines (LPP), Hands-off Our Children, and La Liga Independencia staged a rally outside the Comelec main office in Intramuros, Manila to support the petition filed by Angela Aguilar, a former CPP cadre and ACT member, before the poll body April last year.

The petition urged the Comelec to revoke the registration of party-list groups Makabayang Koalisyon ng Mamamayan, Bayan Muna, Anakpawis, Kabataan, Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Integrity, Equality, Leadership, and Action, General Assembly Binding Women for Reforms.

It also named former Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Neri Colmenares as an individual respondent.

The anti-communist groups believe that these party-list organizations are manipulating the House of Representatives to accumulate funds to sustain the armed movement.

LPP chair Remy Rosadio said granting the petition would also halt the recruitment of the communists among youth.

Our (parents) call are not just hearsays, we have proofs. We have evidence that these members of Makabayan bloc are just using their positions, and the government funds to recruit our children to become members of the communist groups, she said.

She also cited the alleged involvement of Makabayan bloc to disappearances of the students who were said to be recruited by the communists and brought to the mountains.

One of our members in LPP still grieve for her child currently cuddled by the Makabayan bloc, she added, noting that the militant groups are just using the students for their own interests.

She said these organizations are instilling hatred into the minds of the students against the government, teaching them communist ideologies.

The progressive party-lists groups are the training grounds for the new recruits before becoming full-time members of the CPP-NPA-NDF, she added.

Meanwhile, LPP member, Dario Sandoval said the government should stop the people "behind the progressive movement" who bring their children into the mountains.

"We call the government to disqualify the Makabayan bloc. There are many grounds against them, they don't deserve the seats in Congress. They're not doing anything for our country, he said, noting that the militant groups are active supporters of the communists.

He said Makabayan bloc members are shielding the communist movement, adding that, protecting these communists will destroy our children's future.

Instead of helping the country, these groups are explicitly helping the communists using the government funds, he said.

LPP leader Nolan Tiongco said their group is more determined to continue with the protest and show their eagerness to support to end communism in the country.

The anti-communist groups said Comelec has "motu propio" (on its own) powers, citing Republic Act No. 7941, or otherwise known as the Party-lits System Act.

Under the law, the Comelec has the power to cancel groups' registration when acting as advocates of violence or unlawful means to seek its goal and violates or fails to comply with laws, rules or regulations relating to elections.

The CPP-NPA, which was founded by exiled leader Jose Maria Sison, was declared by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines as a terrorist group.

Source: Philippines News Agency