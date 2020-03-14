Gov’t troops recover high-powered firearms, explosives

Several high-powered firearms, grenades, and improvised explosive devices were recovered by soldiers following a clash with suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in a remote village in Baao town in Camarines Sur province on Friday morning, an Army report said.

Capt. John Paul Belleza, 9th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office chief, said joint military and police personnel were conducting security operations in Barangay Pugay, Baao when they encountered a 15-member rebel group, which resulted in a 15-minute firefight.

“The rebels, while fleeing, left behind at the encounter site two M16 rifles, an M203 grenade launcher, M1 Garand rifle, three anti-personnel mines, three hand grenades, seven blasting caps, two rolls of detonating wire, seven long magazines for M16 rifles, subversive documents and other personal belongings,” Belleza said.

He said there was no reported casualty among government troops but there was an undetermined number of fatalities on the rebels’ side as bloodstains were observed in the path where the rebels fled.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency