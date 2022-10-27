Gov’t troops recover arms cache in Camarines Sur

Police and military troops have recovered an arms cache in a mountainous area of Ragay town in Camarines Sur, the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) said Wednesday.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said the recovery of the arms cache on Tuesday was the result of the extensive intelligence-driven operations of police and military in the region.

Recovered were four M16 rifles, with defaced serial numbers; an M14 rifle with serial no. 555097; 16 cans of an improvised explosive device (IED); detonation wire; three long magazines for M16; 160 pieces live ammunition for cal. 5.56 A2 M16 rifle; a buffer tube with spring for A2 M16 rifle; and an unserviceable handheld radio.

Calubaquib said the firearms were turned over to Camarines Sur Provincial Forensic Unit for ballistic examinations and comparison with the existing ballistics records available.

Meanwhile, the IEDs will be placed in the custody of the Camarines Sur provincial explosives and canine unit for proper disposition, she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency