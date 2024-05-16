MANILA: An official of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday said the government has run out of ways to reach an agreement with transport groups opposing the consolidation requirement of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP). DOTr Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Andy Ortega said the government has made numerous dialogues with transport groups Piston and Manibela and several extensions on the deadline for consolidation since last year. 'Ilang usapin ang ginawa ng LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) pati kami sa DOTr especially sa mga kasamahan natin sa Piston (The LTFRB, as well as the DOTr, has spoken with these transport groups, especially Piston), we had half a dozen or more meetings with them, we discussed concerns and then we look for solutions,' Ortega said in a televised interview on Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon aired over PTV. 'Siguro it's transparent to say na wala na pong naging usapin dahil nga talagang nagdi-disagree na sila sa p rograma ng gobyerno (Maybe it's transparent to say that there were no more dialogues because they simply disagree with the government program),' he said. However, he said both the DOTr and the LTFRB have left the door open for these transport groups to seek discussion on this and other issues. On Tuesday, Piston and Manibela asked the Supreme Court anew to issue a temporary restraining order against the PTMP and questioned its constitutionality. Piston deputy secretary general Ruben Baylon said 'imposing arbitrary deadlines' on the public transport transition jeopardizes the livelihood of public transport workers. Both transport groups also held public demonstrations in front of the Supreme Court to protest the PTMP. Meanwhile, traffic enforcers will begin their crackdown against unconsolidated public utility vehicles starting May 16 following a 15-day grace period since the deadline of the consolidation deadline on April 30. Apprehended PUVs may result in a one-year suspension for the driver, a PHP50,0 00 fine for the operator, and the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days. Following the end of the consolidation period for PUVs in April, the DOTr said around 80 percent of PUVs were estimated to have complied with the consolidation requirement of the PTMP. Source: Philippines News Agency