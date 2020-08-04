Gov’t to use new approach, vows stricter measures in aiding LSIs

The government will be assisting locally stranded individuals (LSIs) seeking to return to their respective provinces with a “new approach” in a bid to tighten protocols on social distancing, Presidential Management Staff Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo said Tuesday.

Encabo, lead convenor of the program, said the government will no longer be conducting grand send-offs of LSIs back to their provinces.

“Magkakaroon po ng panibagong approach at paghahanda dahil ang susunod na mga send-off na lang po ay packet send-offs o clustered send-offs (We will be having a new approach and preparation because, in our next send-off, there will only be packeted or clustered send-offs),” he said, adding that stringent health measures will be observed.

Encabo said the technical working group (TWG) of the Hatid Tulong program has developed this new approach to ramp up containment measures against the local transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) among beneficiaries and facilitators.

The Hatid Tulong program earlier drew criticism over supposed lack of physical distancing after stranded individuals flocked to the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on July 25 to 26, waiting for their turn in the government-sponsored trips.

Meanwhile, Encabo assured the public that the TWG will implement the program with a more comprehensive and careful plan in the next send-offs.

“Mas magiging komprehensibo, maingat, at maayos ang ating mga susunod na mga send-off sa darating na linggo (The next send-off in the coming weeks will be more comprehensive, careful and organized),” he said.

As the government boosted efforts to assist LSIs amid the pandemic, Encabo reported that some 6,583 LSIs were “successfully dispatched” to their respective provinces on July 26 to 27.

Exemption on travel restriction

On the other hand, Encabo said the modified enhance community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces will pose a challenge to the Hatid Tulong-TWG since travel restrictions will be imposed anew.

Encabo said the TWG will write a letter addressed to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to seek approval to exempt LSIs and returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) from the restrictions.

He said the government is also expecting to accommodate the arrival of more ROFs aside from assisting LSIs.

If ever the ROFs will not be allowed to travel directly to their hometowns, he said, then the government will shoulder their arrival while the number of considered LSIs will eventually increase.

“Dahil po sa deklarasyon ng MECQ, ang Hatid Tulog Initiative Technical Working Group ay susulat sa IATF upang magkaroon po ng exemption sa status na yan (Because of the declaration of MECQ, the Hatid Tulong Initiative-Technical Working Group will write to the IATF to request the exemption on their status),” Encabo said.

“Kasi nga po kapag hindi natin aasikasuhin sa loob ng dalawang linggo ay talagang magkakaroon ng matagal na pag-aantay at mas magiging vulnerable at magiging psychologically disturbed ang ating mga LSIs (Because if we will not assist them in the next two weeks, there will be prolonged waiting on their part and this might cause vulnerability and the LSIs may become psychologically disturbed),” he added.

Encabo said the government expects to assist and dispatch more than 500 LSIs to their respective provinces.

“Assuming that our request will be granted, we are expecting to send home more than 500 LSIs. But if not, then our LSIs will have to wait further while staying in the staging areas or temporary shelter areas,” he added, hoping that the IATF will grant their request.

Encabo said the Hatid Tulong-TWG is prompted to implement the new approach of assistance and catering services to the LSIs and even to the ROFs.

The government has earlier launched the Hatid Tulong initiative to assist all stranded individuals amid the prevailing health crisis.

The government targets to provide transportation to the LSIs returning back to their hometowns.

Source: Philippines News Agency