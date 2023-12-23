Gov’t to Russians: Make PH your next travel, investment destination

MANILA: The Philippines has invited more Russians to make the country their next travel and investment destination after bagging the Tourism Destination of the Year award from the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RAUIE) last week. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the industry union has recognized the country as a 'promising tourism and investment destination' for Russians. Philippine Ambassador to Russia Igor Bailen received the award during a ceremony held in Moscow on Dec. 15. In inviting Russian investors, Bailen noted that the government has implemented economic reforms in key public services sector that have made 100 percent foreign ownership possible. 'We have more than 7,000 islands that are sunny and warm almost all year round. We have an open and transparent business environment that has recently included groundbreaking legislation that is friendly to foreign partners,' he said. RAUIE president and chair Vitaly Mankevich, who handed the plaque, cited the Phili ppines' 'dedicated work, innovation, and unwavering commitment to establishing direct flights between Moscow and Manila.' He said establishing direct flights between Manila and Moscow would further contribute to the success of Philippine tourism and highlighted RAUIE's support in creating favorable conditions for an increased influx of Russian tourists. He emphasized that the award not only signifies a source of pride for the Philippine tourism sector but also contributes to enhancing the country's global reputation as a welcoming and attractive destination. Source: Philippines News Agency