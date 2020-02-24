Gov’t to give justice to ex rebels slain by NPA hitmen: Parlade

The government will do everything in its authority to give justice to former New People's Army (NPA) rebels who were mercilessly killed by their comrades.

This was the assurance given by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Jr., Southern Luzon Command chief, after suspected NPA assassins shot dead Antonio Benzon in Barangay Colambis, Casiguran town, Sorsogon at around 2 p.m. of Feb. 22.

He said the victim, also known as "Hazel" and "Pita", was the former commanding officer of the NPA's "SDG L1, Komiteng Probinsya 3" who surrendered to the government on June 11, 2018.

He added that this is not the first time that NPA Special Partisan Units (SPARU) assassins targeted and killed surrendered rebels citing the case of Michael Donaire alias "Abe", vice commanding officer of the "SDG L1 KP3", who was killed in Barangay Sta. Lourdes, Barcelona, Sorsogon on September 19, 2019.

"We will make the CPP (Communist Party of the Philippines) including its members who are senior officials of CPP front organizations like Karapatan, NUPL (National Union of Peoples Lawyers) Gabriela, and others, accountable for the actions of their NPA hitmen. We will spare the ordinary members of these organizations because they are only being unfairly dragged into this fray by their party officials," he said statement to the Philippine News Agency Sunday.

The government, he said, knows the exact role that ranking CPP officials have in the cold blooded execution of these former rebels who should be considered as non combatants and protected from NPA attacks upon their surrender.

If human rights group Karapatan's Sorsogon chapter cannot condemn and take the cudgels for these victims whose lives were snuffed out mercilessly, then what is their real purpose or mission and who are they are really protecting, he added.

"If Karapatan Sorsogon's Jovy Ayala cannot condemn the killings of NPAs, of what use is their human rights advocacy for? If Karapatan cannot report these killings to UNCHR (United Nations Commission on Human Rights) just exactly whose rights are they exclusively protecting?" he said.

Parlade, also an official of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC), said he also has the same question for the NUPL leadership whom he claims belong to the "Lupon ng Manananggal ng Bayan" (LUMABAN), whose underground members advocate violence.

"We will spare the new lawyer members who were only exploited to join a fake cause that appears noble," he said.

He added that Gabriela's executives, who are members of the underground organization Malayang Kilusan ng Bagong Kababaihan (MAKIBAKA), advocate violence.

We know that you provide the information about the whereabouts and activities of Benzon, Donaire, as well as all other former rebels you have killed. You are direct accomplices to these crimes and you know it," Parlade said.

It is only a matter of time before justice will catch up against communist leaders who are the brains behind these atrocities, he added.

Once this happens, he said, these individuals have no right to accuse the government of weaponizing the law as it is they who have weaponized the law as part of their efforts to clip the powers of the state and prevent it from enforcing law and order.

"Do not hide under the mantle of CHR (Commission on Human Rights) that cannot even issue a statement regarding those killings," he added. "So yes, CHR, will you insist on the dissolution of the NTF ELCAC or help us pursue these criminal CPP NPA terrorists responsible for the killing of former rebel Benzon and Donaire? Would you rather keep the NTF ELCAC mum on these killings too? Please make a stand.

The CPP NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY