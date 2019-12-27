Gov’t to continue ‘successful’ programs in 2020: Andanar

President Rodrigo Duterte's administration will continue to implement its successful policies and programs next year to further boost the Philippine economy and improve the lives of all Filipinos, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said on Friday.

Andanar assured the public that the government would welcome 2020 with a decisive leadership to serve the people better.

As the year 2019 ends, we at the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) enjoins every Filipino to look forward to a prosperous and blessed 2020, Andanar said in a statement.

For the incoming year 2020, the government will continue to deliver its successful programs and services, start new initiatives to further address the necessities of the citizenry, and make more achievements in all aspects of governance.

He made the vow as he highlighted the current administration's accomplishments this year that helped address the plight of every Filipino.

Andanar noted that in 2019, the government has achieved "milestones and results that fulfill the President's desired legacy of a comfortable life for every Filipino.

One of the government's accomplishments is the "successful" result of its anti-narcotics campaign, he said.

Duterte's war on illegal drugs has resulted in the arrest of about 220,728 drug offenders and deaths of some 5,552 drug suspects since it was waged in 2016 until November 30 this year.

About 220,728 people who have links to rampant narcotics trade have also turned themselves in and joined the government's recovery and wellness program.

The communication secretary likewise noted that under the Duterte administration, crime incidence in the country has significantly declined. The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded 307,091 crime cases from January to August this year.

The PNP also said in September that crime volume nationwide dropped during the "ber" months since Duterte assumed office in 2016.

Andanar also said the government has made breakthroughs in addressing armed conflict and insurgency.

The President, who scrapped the peace talks with the communists through Proclamation 360 signed on Nov. 23, 2017, expressed openness this month to resume the negotiations with the communist movement.

Andanar also said the current administration has lowered the incidence of poverty through social and health services.

The poverty rate in the country fell to 16.5 percent or 17.6 million Filipinos in 2018, down by 6.6 percentage points from 23.3 percent or 23.5 million Filipinos recorded in 2015.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia on December 11 said it is "possible and quite reasonable" that poverty incidence would further drop to "10 (percent) to 12 percent" by 2022.

Andanar also took note of the country's sustained economic growth this year, following the continued implementation of the ambitious "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program, as well as other business-related policies.

The government is targeting the completion of about 38 of its 100 key infrastructure projects by the end of Duterte's term in 2022.

Some 22 of 100 flagship infrastructure projects were already "partially operational or substantially completed," while the remaining 40 percent would be completed "beyond 2020."

Andanar added that the government has shown good governance and political will by being "tough" on corruption.

The President's firing spree has so far led to the expulsion of more than 100 public officials and employees involved in corrupt activities.

Andanar promised that his office would continue fulfilling its mandate to raise public awareness of the Duterte government's initiatives and achievements.

"Trust also that the PCOO, to complement the administration's work, will strive harder to continue to communicate these noteworthy services and programs by the government to keep the public informed and involved," he said.

"May the coming 2020 be filled with achievements, progress, and prosperity for all of us. As we face new challenges ahead, let us remain steadfast in setting and achieving our goals, while keeping in mind how we can be of service to others. Again, we wish you all a Happy and Prosperous New Year!" he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency