MANILA: The government is working to create 1 million digital jobs by 2028 which could bring in PHP24 billion to fund public services and infrastructure projects, according to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. 'We're on a mission to create 1 million digital jobs by 2028, potentially bringing in PHP24 billion to fund various public services and infrastructure projects,' Marcos said in a Facebook post Saturday. The President made the announcement following his meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) in Malacañang to discuss updates and their recommendations concerning the Digital Infrastructure Work Plans. 'With PSAC, we're aligning training programs with market demands, preparing our workforce, and opening doors to digital innovation and economic growth in the country,' he added. In a statement issued Sunday, PSAC said Marcos ordered a 'strategic focus' on creating 1 million digital jobs by 2028 during their meeting. The President also advocated for the empowerment of the Inter-Agency Coun cil for Development and Competitiveness of the Philippine Digital Workforce, which will spearhead public-private partnerships essential for targeted skills development and training programs. The inter-agency council is the primary planning, coordinating, and implementing body of Republic Act No. 11927, or the "Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act," which is enacted to enhance the skills and competitiveness of the Philippine workforce in the digital age. Another significant development tackled during the meeting is the implementation of the 10,000 Digital Civil Servants project, which will begin with the foundational training of some 40 participants in Singapore, who will lead a larger training cohort in the Philippines to significantly boost the capabilities of the government's digital services. Broader internet coverage During the meeting, Marcos also directed the prioritization of Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) in the expanding connectivity services to bridge the digi tal divide. In line with this, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla introduced a security and rationalization program for protecting submarine cables and transmission lines, which is crucial for ensuring uninterrupted digital connectivity, especially in regions prone to land reclamation activities. The PSAC also vowed to develop a detailed proposal for 'nationwide, meaningful digital connectivity' to facilitate the construction and establishment of needed infrastructure. 'With these government-endorsed initiatives, we are set to transform the Philippine digital infrastructure, ensuring competitiveness in the global digital economy and fostering digital inclusivity for all Filipinos,' PSAC Digital Infrastructure Sector Lead and UnionDigital President and CEO Henry Aguda said. Created by Marcos on July 2022, PSAC offers guidance to the President in supporting the achievement of the country's economic objectives and to strengthen synergies between the private and public sectors. It comprises business leaders an d experts across six main sectoral groups - Agriculture, Digital Infrastructure, Jobs, Healthcare, Build-Build-Build, and Tourism. Source: Philippines News Agency