Gov’t strategy to prevent Covid-19 spread: locate, isolate, cure

The government’s strategy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is to “locate, isolate and cure” suspected patients, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and Chief Executive Officer Vince Dizon said Friday, as more facilities are being converted into “We Heal As One Centers.”

“Yung mga quarantine facilities ay kasama sa ikalawang parte ng sistema na pag-isolate (The quarantine facilities are included in the second part of the isolation system),” Dizon said during the Laging Handa public briefing.

Dizon, also the Presidential adviser for flagship programs and projects, said the system should be implemented effectively to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The National Task Force Covid-19 led by chief implementer and Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., and the Department of Public Works and Highways led by Secretary Mark Villar have been leading the efforts to convert facilities into quarantine centers to reduce the community spread of Covid-19, and to decongest hospitals and save more lives.

“We Heal As One Centers” in the National Capital Region include the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila, and the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum Halls and the World Trade Center in Pasay.

Also being converted are the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the PhilSports Arena or ULTRA in Pasig, and the Filinvest Tent in Alabang.

In Pampanga and Tarlac, two major facilities were converted by the government into We Heal As One Centers for Covid-19-positive patients.

These are the ASEAN Convention Center in Clark, and the New Clark City Government Center in Capas, Tarlac, which can accommodate a combined total of more than 800 patients.

The 525-room New Clark City Athletes’ Village can also accommodate suspected and probable cases.

Dr. Jay Rivera, Pampanga provincial medical consultant, said the converted facilities in Clark are “very, very adequate” in accordance with the “locate, isolate and cure” strategy.

“Kung sila ay positive, susunod tayo sa pag-isolate at kung mag-progress, meron tayong ‘cure,’ merong mga ospital na naka-standby for the ‘cure’ (When they are positive of Covid-19, we will isolate them and if it progressed, we have hospitals on standby for the ‘cure’),” he said.

All the We Heal As One Centers have air-conditioned cubicles with plug-in outlets, free food for patients and the medical staff, free internet connection, and round-the-clock medical assistance.

