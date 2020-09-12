Gov’t seeks enhanced RapidPass system

The government seeks to enhance the existing RapidPass system that gives front-liners easy passage and exempts individuals at checkpoints.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), in Resolution 70 dated September 10, directed the RapidPass technical working group (TWG) to reconvene and design policies for an improved RapidPass system.

“For this purpose, this Enhanced RapidPass TWG shall be chaired by the DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) with the Department of Science and Technology, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of National Defense, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, and such other agencies as may be necessary, as members,” the resolution read.

The IATF-EID on March 27 approved the use of the RapidPass, a virtual identification system developed by Developers Connect.

The system, which allows for faster travel using QR codes, was launched last April to decongest quarantine checkpoints when the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine was imposed.

In the resolution, the IATF-EID also designated the Department of Health as the personal information controller after it amended the agreement between the government and MultiSys Technology Corp. on StaySafe.PH.

The IATF also allowed the enabling of GPS-function for contact tracers.

StaySafe.PH is the official social-distancing, health condition-reporting, and contact-tracing system that assists the government in its response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency