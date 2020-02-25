Gov’t revs up occupational safety, health standards campaign

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has ramped up efforts to raise public awareness on occupational safety and health standards by launching its first ever celebrity ambassadors who will be part of the information campaign on the prevention of occupational diseases.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Wednesday said the enactment of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) law and the issuance of several department orders and labor advisories will drastically improve the OSH situation in the country, adding that having OSH ambassadors is relevant in providing information to the general public.

The celebrities, he said, have the capacity to influence the behavior of the Filipinos especially on the OSH issues in the country.

He added that the information drive through the Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC), the department's attached agency, will be focusing on the conduct of the preventive measures to protect and save the workers from occupational accidents and work related injuries.

The initiative will be implemented under the OSH law, which was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018.

Bello said the OSH law mandates strict compliance of employers to workplace safety standards.

He added that the OSH law is more relevant nowadays with the current COVID 19 issue, saying "this is becoming incumbent in all business establishments to be conscious of the law and be serious in implementing the standards of law."

Meanwhile, OSH Center Executive Director Noel Binag expressed hope for the long term success of the OSH campaign through the help of the new ambassadors.

Our OSH ambassadors can greatly influence the Filipinos to value OSH as their right, responsibility, priority and a key to continue providing for their families," he said.

The labor department sought to implement OSH programs and policies for Filipinos and ensures the smooth implementation of the OSH law.

With their new celebrity ambassadors Lexi Gonzales, Kim De Leon, Erich Gonzales, and JC De Vera, coming from the two biggest television networks in the country GMA Kapuso and ABS CBN, the DOLE OSH slated several forms of advertisement to promote information on occupational safety and health, including OSH training and education as well as other inter governmental programs and activities.

Binag said once the OSH center's corporate operating budget is approved, several media advertisements will be posted in all LRT stations where many people go, in a bid to boost the OSH campaign in all areas.

The DOLE and OSH Center will monitor all the companies and government agencies' efforts to ensure they're all compliant with OSH and general labor standards.

SOURCE : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY