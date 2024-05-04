IPOH, The government's decision to raise the salaries of civil servants despite the country's uncertain economic situation is in appreciation of the contributions of public sector workers including security forces and firefighters of the country, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibahim. The Prime Minister said civil servants including the security forces and firemen are at the forefront of the management to ensure peace whenever the country faces disasters and untoward events. "Why in the current economic situation that the government chooses to raise the salaries and wages of civil servants? "Don't forget, this country is safe, safe from fires, landslides, and even to rescue animals, this is because of their (security forces and firefighters) service and sacrifice," he said when officiating the celebration of International Firefighters' Day 2024 at Jalan Tambun, Sunway City here , today. Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming and Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad. Anwar further criticised those who disputed the move to raise the salaries of civil servants, including among the Members of Parliament who had the intention of thwarting the move in Parliament. "Yes. I know there are critics. There are Members of Parliament who say, oh who knows in Parliament it won't pass. I want to see which face wants to oppose the increase in public service allowances and salaries. "If there are people who dare to oppose this without a reasonable cause, we will defeat them in the election," he stressed. The Prime Minister further expressed his commitment to work on allocations for the purpose of ensuring the welfare of the national security forces. Meanwhile, when expressing his appreciation of the JBPM team, Anwar said the team's efficiency was praised by world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "I want to say that when I met Tayyip Erdogan (President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan), he n ever stopped praising the efficiency of our fire brigade because we had helped during a disaster in the past, thank you and appreciate that," he said. In the meantime, he called on the JBPM team to continue to excel and step up its preparedness to help maintain national security and the well-being of the people. Earlier, upon arrival, Anwar received the Prime Minister salute followed by the singing of Negaraku and the Siap Sedia Setiap Masa song before inspecting a firemen Guard of Honour comprising two officers and 99 personnel of other ranks accompanied by the JBPM band. The event continued with the recitation of the Wira Merah pledge led by Assistant Fire Commissioner, Rozihan Anwar Mamat. The theme of this year's International Firefighters' Day celebration, "Bomba Tonggak Penyelamatan Negara" is symbolic of the commitment and dedication of JBPM which has always been the front line and main pillar of the country to ensure the well-being and safety of all Malaysians. More than 5,000 members of the publ ic were also present to witness the performance with various firework displays and parades of JBPM machinery and assets to enliven the celebration. Source: BERNAMA News Agency