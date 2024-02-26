Gov’t raises PHP584-B from Retail Treasury Bond offering

MANILA: The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) raised a total of PHP584.86 billion through the issuance of the 30th tranche of Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs). In a statement, the BTr said that of the PHP584.86 billion, PHP212.72 billion was awarded at the rate-setting auction on Feb. 13. The BTr said an additional PHP372.14 billion orders came in, of which PHP128.69 billion was raised in new money and PHP243.45 billion through the Switch Program. The Switch Program allowed holders of eligible bonds (RTB 03-11 and RTB 05-12) to seamlessly exchange their holdings for RTB 30. The BTr on Friday concluded the offer period for the 30th tranche of RTB. The offer period ran Feb. 13 to 23. The RTB 30 is set to settle on Feb. 28 and will mature on Feb. 28, 2029. The RTB 30 was made available for as low as PHP5,000 through the traditional Over-the-Counter placement in bank branches, as well as digital channels such as the BTr Online Ordering Facility, the Bonds.PH mobile app, the Overseas Filipino Bank mobile banking app, and the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) mobile banking app. "Proceeds from the RTB 30 issuance will be directed towards much-needed funding support for the Republic's various programs under the agriculture, infrastructure, education, and healthcare sectors, among others," the BTr said. Development Bank of the Philippines and Landbank were the Joint Lead Issue Managers, while BDO Capital and Investment Corporation, BPI Capital Corporation, China Bank Capital Corporation, First Metro Investment Corporation, PNB Capital and Investment Corporation, and Union Bank of the Philippines were the Joint Issue Managers for RTB 30. Source: Philippines News Agency