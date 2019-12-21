Gov’t programs to benefit Filipinos in 2020: Andanar

MANILA � The policies and programs of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration will further give beneficial gains and advantages to Filipinos in 2020, as well as in succeeding years, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said on Saturday.

Andanar gave the assurance after learning that around 93 percent of Filipinos want to face 2020 "with hope," based on the Dec. 3 to 8 poll by Pulse Asia.

We are one with all the Filipinos who are looking forward to 2020 with high hopes and prospects. This is after a [survey by] Pulse Asia Research Inc. showed that nine out of 10 or 93 percent of Filipinos are optimistic for the incoming 2020. The said number is higher than the 91 percent recorded last 2018, the Communications chief said in a statement.

With 2019 reaching its end, the Duterte Administration has implemented numerous policies, initiatives, and programs that have translated to beneficial gains and advantages for the Filipinos throughout the year. These undoubtedly will influence them through 2020 and for years to come, he added.

Andanar noted that the country's robust economy, which was driven by the effective implementation of socio-economic reforms under the so-called DutertEnomics, is among the developments that would bring advantages to the nation in the coming years.

He also cited the government's management of the inflation rate, as well as its efforts to reduce crime, poverty, and unemployment rates.

The Communications Secretary also took note of the country's improved standing in the Global Corruption Perception Index and the Global Innovation Index.

Andanar also noted that Filipinos would have a better life in 2020, considering that there is an effective anti-narcotics campaign; prioritization of the Build, Build, Build infrastructure program; local peace talks to end communism; and expansion of universal healthcare and other social services.

All of these have truly benefited and continue to benefit every Filipino, he said.

With foundations set in place for the years to come, the administration will continue to provide each and every Filipino the much-needed support and service in all aspects of public administration, Andanar added.

Andanar also said Filipinos can expect a continued high economic growth in 2020, following the 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent forecast of the Development Budget Coordination Committee.

As 2019 is about to end, Andanar asked his fellow Filipinos to remain positive, keep our hopes up, and continue to support the government, and welcome a new year set with a vision of collective progress and development.

There is much to look forward to for the coming year, Andanar said.

And with further improvements and expansions for plans and policies, development projects, and social services, we will see to it that this optimism is maintained not only until the end of President Duterte's term but also for the succeeding years as part of this administration's legacy, he added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency