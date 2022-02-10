﻿Gov’t programs seen to promote peaceful Cordillera polls

Various programs of the government in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) are seen to contribute to peaceful polls in the area, the region’s top cop said on Wednesday.

“Iba na ang sitwasyon ngayon sa region (the situation in the region is different). Many of the insurgents that contribute to the peace and order problem have surrendered and others continue to embrace peace,” Police Regional Office-Cordillera (PROCOR) Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee said in a briefing.

In particular, he said far-flung communities that used to be inaccessible have been given farm-to-market roads that allow residents to get government services and bring their products to the market.

He also said several firearms were surrendered and confiscated as part of the continuing effort for “Oplan Katok”.

Currently, Lee said there are no active private armed groups (PAGs) operating anywhere in the region who have been known to perpetrate political killings and injuries in the past polls.

Meanwhile, PROCOR information officer, Capt. Marnie Abellanida, said government programs in the region have brought in jobs, preventing people who have no work from accepting “hitman” jobs.

“Namo-monitor sila na mga dating under-study or connected sa dating mga member ng PAGs pero hindi tumutuloy. Bakit ka ba naman papasok sa ganung trabaho kung may pagkakakitaan ka ng maayos (People who used to be connected or were under-study of PAGs have not pursued. Why will you go into that kind of livelihood if you have a legal, decent job),” he said.

The latest data provided to the media shows that 58 out of the 75 towns and two cities in the region are categorized as “green” areas based on the areas of concerns color coding scheme of the Commission on Elections.

Meanwhile, 11 are considered “yellow” areas, six are “orange” areas and two are “red” areas.

Green refers to areas that do not have security concerns and are generally peaceful and orderly, while yellow are areas of concern, which means that these have a history of election-related incidents in the last elections, possible employment of partisan armed groups, occurrence of politically motivated election-related incidents and had been previously declared under Comelec control.

Orange, meanwhile, means areas of immediate concern where there is a serious armed threat; while red means areas of grave concern, which exhibit combined factors under the yellow category with serious armed threats that it may warrant the motu proprio (on its own) declaration of Comelec control.

