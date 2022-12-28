Gov’t posts P149-B tourism revenue

MANILA: The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has generated PHP149 billion (USD2.6 billion) in tourism revenues as of November this year, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT) in its year-end report.

With the Philippines recognized as the world’s leading beach and dive destination, the DOT recorded 2.4 million international arrivals, or 75 percent of the agency target.

The DOT set a 1.7-million target for international visitor arrivals.

For next year, the DOT said it targets 2.6 million international tourist arrivals in a low scenario, and 6.4 million in a high scenario.

The agency also spelled out its plans and programs for 2023, with its major thrust focusing on connectivity, convenience and e(Quality).

These initiatives are under the DOT’s Seven-Point Agenda aimed at improving tourism infrastructure, establishing cohesive digitalization and connectivity, enhancing the country’s overall tourism experience and equalizing product development.

To improve connectivity, the DOT said it will support local government-initiated tourism infrastructure, open up Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) properties to development through public-private partnerships (PPPs), develop Cruise Tourism involving at least 136 ports of call in over 40 islands, conduct regional travel fairs, develop tourism circuits and continue convergence with tourism-enhancing government agencies.

The DOT also eyes to improve convenience by establishing Tourism Information Desks and Tourist Rest Areas, enhancing the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence and improving the accreditation standards to ensure the competitiveness of the Philippine tourism sector.

Under its e(Quality) initiative, the DOT will enhance the Philippine Tourism Brand campaign, finalize and approve the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028, launch the Philippine Experience Program and develop Overwintering packages.

The DOT also plans to open Mindanao for tourism and promote Halal tourism, conduct Philippine national job fairs and expand the tourism opportunity markets

Source: Philippines News Agency